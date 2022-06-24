South Milwaukee man missing; last seen June 18

article

The South Milwaukee Police Department is reaching out to the public for their assistance in helping to locate a missing man – 51-year-old Juan Delgado.

According to a family member, on June 18 at approximately 7:30 p.m., Juan Delgado boarded a Milwaukee County Transit bus at Hwy 32 and Marquette Avenue in South Milwaukee, after a brief visit to the family member’s home. He has not been heard from since then. Juan’s family is concerned for his safety, as he suffers from dementia and schizophrenia and may be without his medication.

Juan was entered into the national database as a missing person.

Juan is 5’05 tall and weighs approximately 150 lbs. He has black hair, usually in a ponytail and a full beard. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, blue jeans and white shoes. Juan also might be wearing large, dark sunglasses. He has been known to frequent Milwaukee’s south side.

Please contact the South Milwaukee Police Department at 414-768-8060 with any information.