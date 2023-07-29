South Milwaukee Heritage Days fire, electrical issue

article

A fire broke out at Lionsfest in South Milwaukee Saturday, July 29.

The South Milwaukee Fire Department said an issue with electrical lines on the ground sparked the fire.

An attendee told FOX6 News the fire stemmed from a generator for rides at the festival, which is part of South Milwaukee Heritage Days. The specific cause remains under investigation.

Fire officials said no injuries were reported.

The festival remained open after the situation was deemed safe.