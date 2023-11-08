South Milwaukee LED streetlight conversion; city replacing 1K+ lights

article

South Milwaukee announced on Wednesday, Nov. 8 that it is by partnering with We Energies to replace 1,075 streetlights with LED bulbs. The South Milwaukee Common Council unanimously

approved the project at its meeting Tuesday night, a post on the City of South Milwaukee Facebook page says.

The conversion project is set to begin in 2024. A news release says the new bulbs are expected to consume between 50% and 70% less energy compared to traditional streetlights – which means big energy savings for the city. Within a seven-year period, South Milwaukee is forecasted to save $260,000 in streetlighting costs. The release says that number jumps to $1.8 million within 20 years.

"The streetlight conversion project is a practical, cost-effective, and forward-thinking investment for South Milwaukee. In addition to other benefits, it boosts our attractiveness to environmentally conscious businesses looking for a new home," said South Milwaukee Mayor Jim Shelenske in a statement.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

South Milwaukee residents and businesses are encouraged to join the city in promoting energy conservation by adopting LED lighting on their properties as well.