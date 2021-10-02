South Milwaukee lagoon car crash, no injuries reported

article

A car crashed into a South Milwaukee lagoon on Saturday, Oct. 2, the fire department said.

In a Facebook post, the South Milwaukee Fire Department said they arrived to find the car upside down in the water. The occupants had gotten themselves out.

Neither of the occupants, the fire department said, reported any injuries. Both were evaluated by EMS and declined hospital transport.

The crash is under investigation, but speed is believed to be a factor.

