Cousins killed in South Milwaukee, police arrest suspect

South Milwaukee police said a 22-year-old man has been arrested in connection to the homicides of two teen cousins on Dec. 29.

Police said the man, who is from South Milwaukee, is being referred to the district attorney's office for first-degree intentional homicide charges.

Cousins Jaelen Yracheta, 18, and Ava Allen, 17, were found shot to death in a car near 5th and Bay Heights. Questions swirled after the bodies were found inside Yracheta's mother's vehicle.

Court documents say, through scene investigation and surveillance, police determined the victims were apparently targeted. At least two search warrants were filed after that, and two properties were searched. Investigators canvassed the neighborhood and found Yracheta and Allen's cellphones blocks away.

A GoFundMe online fundraiser was created for the victims' families.