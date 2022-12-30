South Milwaukee homicide; 2 dead in car near 5th and Bay Heights

article

South Milwaukee police are investigating a homicide near 5th Avenue and Bay Heights. The victims are an 18-year-old man and a 17-year-old girl, police said in a Facebook post.

Officials say they received a call shortly before 11 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 29 about two unconscious people inside a vehicle. Officers arrived to find the two persons in the car. Both had been fatally shot.

South Milwaukee homicide investigation near 5th Avenue and Bay Heights Road

The South Milwaukee Police Department is working with the Wisconsin State Crime Lab to gather evidence. Officials are asking that anyone with information contact the South Milwaukee Police Department at 414-768-8060.