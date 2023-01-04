South Milwaukee gas station robbery; police arrest man with fake handgun

article

Police arrested at 37-year-old South Milwaukee man who is suspected of robbing the Citgo gas station on S. Chicago Avenue on Tuesday morning, Jan. 3.

Officials say the man entered the gas station around 8 a.m. Tuesday and robbed the attendant at gunpoint.

The South Milwaukee Police Department's investigation led to the quick identification of the accused. He was taken into custody – and a fake handgun was recovered during the arrest.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The South Milwaukee man is being referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office for charges.