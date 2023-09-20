South Milwaukee free fire extinguishers, seniors get unique tool

The South Milwaukee Fire Department is going door to door as part of a new program to give residents 65 and older a free, unique fire extinguisher.

Officials said it all came about after an elderly woman had a small kitchen fire. She said the fire extinguisher was too heavy to operate. South Milwaukee Fire Capt. John Frost said this 2.5-pound extinguishers are more user-friendly.

"It’s extremely lighter, and it’s easier to handle for some people," he said. "It’s easy for them to use the handle and discharge the extinguisher."

Fire extinguishers come in various weights with 5-pound and 10-pound extinguishers being some of the most commonly mounted inside apartment complexes and commercial businesses. However, some extinguishers can weigh 20 pounds or more.

"This would prevent a lot damage that we saw, and let alone save someone’s life," said South Milwaukee Fire Chief John Litchford.

The fire department said, thanks to grants, it delivered more than 150 fire extinguishers in the community and showed residents how to use them.

"We just want people to be safe at home," said Frost.

Richard Thinnes, 82, lives on his own. He said a fire extinguisher is something he hopes he never has to use – but feels prepared if he does.

"You got to be prepared, and everything today is susceptible to fire," he said.

Eligible seniors can submit a request for one of the lightweight fire extinguishers on the South Milwaukee Fire Department's website. Officials hope other area fire departments can offer the same program.