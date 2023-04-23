South Milwaukee death investigation, body found at 15th and Oak Creek Parkway
article
SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. - A body was found Sunday, April 23 in South Milwaukee near 15th and Oak Creek Parkway.
The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office is investigating but had few immediate details to share.
The medical examiner also responded.
Investigators are working to determine who the person is and how they died.