A 65-year-old man is injured after South Milwaukee police say he crashed his vehicle into a house near 17th and Chestnut around 8 p.m. Sunday, July 24.

No one inside the house was injured.

The driver was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries, according to police.

Speed is believed to be a factor, but police continue to investigate.