South Milwaukee bicyclist hit by car, killed: police

In South Milwaukee, a bicyclist was hit by a car and killed Wednesday, Oct. 19.

Police said the accident happened near 15th and College. The bicyclist, a 71-year-old man, was found unresponsive. Despite lifesaving attempts, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver who hit the bicyclist, an 85-year-old man, was not hurt. Police said the driver is cooperating with the ongoing investigation.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The Wisconsin State Patrol responded to perform accident reconstruction.