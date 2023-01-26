Sous Vide Teriyaki Beef Noodle Bowl: recipe

Angela Horkan with the Wisconsin Beef Council joins FOX6 WakeUp with a recipe for Sous Vide Teriyaki Beef Noodles.

INGREDIENTS:

1 lb beef Top Round Steak, cut into bite-sized strips or cubes

1/4 cup teriyaki sauce, divided

1 teaspoon sesame oil

2 cups cooked soba noodles

4 sliced radishes, refrigerated in water

1 green onion trimmed, cut into 1/8-inch by 2-inch strips, in cold water, refrigerated

1/2 teaspoon toasted sesame seeds

Green Beans (optional):

2 cups trimmed green beans

1 to 2 teaspoons hot chile sauce (Sriracha)

1/2 teaspoon onion powder

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1/4 teaspoon salt

Truffle Orange Zucchini (optional):

1 medium zucchini, sliced across into 1/8 - 1/4-inch discs

zest and juice of 1 orange

2 tablespoons soy or tamari sauce

1 teaspoon minced garlic

2 teaspoons grapeseed oil

1 teaspoon White truffle oil

COOKING:

Attach sous vide wand to stock pot. Fill pot with water according to manufacturer's instructions.

Preheat wand to 141°F.

Place steak pieces and 2 tablespoons teriyaki sauce in a food-safe plastic bag; toss to coat. Seal bag, removing as much air as possible.

Cook's Tip: For best results use a vacuum sealer.

Submerge bag in water. Set timer for 1 to 1-1/2 hours.

At end of cooking time, carefully remove bag from pot.

Preheat large skillet over medium heat. Remove steak pieces from the bag; discard bag and teriyaki sauce. Toss steak in reserved teriyaki sauce. Cook 2 to 3 minutes until internal temperature reaches 145°F.

Divide noodles evenly into bowls. Top with beef, radishes, onions, sesame seeds. Green beans and zucchini may be added as desired.

Cook's Tip: Green beans and zucchini can be made ahead and held, refrigerated, until ready to use for up to 1 week. Green beans may be served warm or cold.

GREEN BEANS (OPTIONAL):

Place green beans, red pepper, chile sauce, garlic powder, onion powder and salt in plastic bag; seal. Submerge in sous vide vessel set at 183°F for 45 minutes to 1 hour to desired tenderness.

TRUFFLE ORANGE ZUCCHINI (OPTIONAL):