Sonoma Steaks with Vegetables Bocconcini: recipe

By FOX6 News Digital Team
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Angela Horkan with the Wisconsin Beef Council joins FOX6 WakeUp to prepare Sonoma Steaks with Vegetables Bocconcini.

INGREDIENTS:

  • 2 beef Strip Steaks Boneless, cut 3/4 inch thick (about 8 ounces each)
  • 1 container (9 to 16 ounces) herb-marinated small fresh mozzarella balls (bocconcini)
  • 3 tablespoons balsamic vinegar
  • 1 medium zucchini, cut diagonally into 1/4-inch thick slices
  • 1 large yellow bell pepper, cut into 3/4-inch wide strips
  • 1 cup small red grape tomatoes
  • Salt

COOKING:

Drain bocconcini, reserving 1/3 cup marinade. Combine reserved marinade and vinegar in small bowl. Toss zucchini and bell pepper with 2 tablespoons marinade mixture in large bowl; cover and refrigerate until ready to use. Place beef  Strip Steaks Boneless and remaining marinade mixture in food-safe plastic bag; turn steaks to coat. Close bag securely and marinate in refrigerator 15 minutes to 2 hours.

Cook's Tip: Bocconcini are small balls of fresh mozzarella cheese. They are sold packaged in marinade or water (whey). Be sure to purchase the type packaged in an herb-oil marinade for this recipe. Two large balls (eight ounces) fresh mozzarella cheese, cut into twenty-four 1-1/4-inch pieces may be substituted. Substitute Italian dressing for bocconcini marinade as directed above. Marinate cheese in additional 2 tablespoons dressing while steaks and vegetables marinate.

Remove steaks from marinade; discard marinade. Remove vegetables from marinade; place in grill basket. Place steaks on one half of grid over medium, ash-covered coals; place grill basket on other half of grid. Grill steaks, covered, 7 to 10 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill, times remain the same) for medium rare (145°F) to medium (160°F) doneness, turning occasionally. Remove steaks; keep warm. Grill vegetables 10 to 13 minutes or until crisp-tender, stirring occasionally. Add tomatoes during last 2 minutes of grilling.

Combine grilled vegetables and bocconcini in large bowl; toss gently to combine. Carve steaks into slices; season with salt, as desired. Serve with vegetable mixture.