Somers domestic violence shooting; man arrested, no injuries

Kenosha County sheriff's deputies arrested a man in Somers who they say shot at a woman before trying to shoot himself Friday afternoon, Feb. 3.

It happened near 15th Place and Sheridan Road around 3:30 p.m. Investigators said the shooting was the result of a domestic incident.

At the time of the shooting, the sheriff's department believes there were as many as five bystanders in the area. Nobody – the man, the woman nor the bystanders – was injured by gunfire.

"Our deputies did an excellent job in safely evacuating everyone within the business and taking the suspect into custody without incident," said Kenosha County Sheriff David Zoerner.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's department at 262-605-5102; to remain anonymous, call Kenosha County Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.