Somers head-on crash between pickup truck, SUV; 1 dead, 1 injured

The Brief A fatal head-on crash in Somers on Sunday evening, Oct. 5, killed the driver of an SUV. Investigators say a pickup truck crossed the centerline and struck the SUV. Its driver sustained severe injuries. Alcohol and/or drugs are being investigated as potential factors in the collision.



One person is dead and a second suffered severe injuries after a head-on collision between a pickup truck and UV in the Village of Somers on Sunday, Oct. 5.

Fatal head-on collision

What we know:

The Kenosha County Sheriff's Office says the wreck happened just before 6:30 p.m. Sunday on County Highway E near Wood Road. The vehicles involved were a full-sized pickup truck and an SUV.

Officials said the pickup truck had been traveling eastbound on County Highway E, and the SUV had been westbound. The pickup truck appeared to have crossed the centerline and struck the SUV head-on.

The operator of the SUV was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Kenosha County Medical Examiner. The operator of the pickup truck sustained severe injuries and was taken to a hospital.

Investigators say alcohol and/or drugs appear to have been a factor in this incident.

Due to the crash resulting in a fatality, the Kenosha County Major Crash Assistance Team (MCAT) responded to the scene to investigate the crash.

Call with info

What you can do:

The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office urges anyone with information on this crash to call 262-605-5100.