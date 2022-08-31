Somers fatal crash; car, motorcycle involved in wreck

article

Kenosha County authorities are investigating a fatal crash involving a car and motorcycle in the Village of Somers on Tuesday, Aug. 30.

Officials say around 6:45 p.m. Tuesday, Kenosha County deputies and Fire/Rescue personnel from Somers responded to the intersection of County Highway S and County Highway H for a serious (2) vehicle crash. Initial reports indicate that a car was traveling eastbound on CTH S and struck on the passenger side by a westbound motorcycle – as the car attempted to turn north onto CTH H.

According to deputies on the scene, lifesaving measures were attempted on the motorcycle operator, but were unsuccessful. The motorcycle operator was pronounced dead at the scene. The name of the deceased is being withheld pending proper notification.

The driver of the car suffered minor injuries and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Both vehicles sustained extensive damage and were towed from the scene.

Another motorcyclist that was traveling with the involved motorcycle was struck by a piece of debris from the crash and was also transported to a hospital with minor injuries.

The public is encouraged to contact the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department with any information regarding the crash at 262-605-5100.