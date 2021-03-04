Did you know March 7 is National Cereal Day? Lifestyle expert Jennifer Munoz joins FOX6 WakeUp with some ways you can take your love of cereal to the next level.

Assets here.

Keep it Fresh!

Stainless Steel Cereal Canister Dispenser from Amazon Home can sit right on your counter and hold three of your favorite cereals.

Basicwise large Bpa-Free Plastic Food Saver Cereal Storage Containers with Graduated Cap, Set of 3 - Fun colors and perfect to keep your cereal fresh.

Ready to Eat?

Playful Sports Mugs: Perfect for the sports fan in your life - with this bowl, you can get a slam dunk while enjoying your favorite cereal!

Shark Attack Bowl: Shark Week can be every week with this fun bowl from GameStop. Perfect for adults and kids who like to "bite" into a good bowl of cereal.

Cereal Killer Spoon: True Crime and Cereal fans combine with this hilarious Cereal Killer Spoon. What a fun reminder for kids as they’re eating their cereal any time of day, than to scoop it up with their "I Cerealsly Love You" Personalized Spoon from Amazon Handmade?

The Crunch Cup - Say goodbye to soggy cereal, The CrunchCup® keeps your cereal crunchy. Simply add cereal to the inner cup, milk into the outer cup, screw on the lid, and you're ready. (video here: https://thecrunchcup.com/) To pre order their XL Cup now in green and white visit www.thecrunchcup.com

MILK'S Fruity Cereal Macaron Ice Cream Sandwich from Goldbelly - MILK’s signature ice cream sandwich is definitely their star item! They replaced traditional cookies with two French macarons, and in-between them is a thick layer of homemade ice cream. These fruity cereal ice cream sandwiches are dipped in Fruity Pebbles!

Fun Products for the Home...

This Cereal Bowl Candle from Amazon Handmade can be made with your choice of cereal and milk! If you love the look of a bowl of cereal and with a great scent throw then this is the candle for you! Please note: Candles sold here at Exquisitely Created Candles can not be eaten!

Cereal Box Creations Kit: Want a way to upcycle your leftover cereal boxes, while creating fun activities for yours kids? With this fun kit from UncommonGoods your kids can transform their empty cereal boxes. Guided by the instruction book, young engineers can make more than 20 toys: dinosaurs, cars, unicorns, and more.

We can’t celebrate without our festive friends at Party City who provided the "magically delicious" rainbow and leprechaun balloons to highlight everyone’s love of Lucky Charms. They also provided my tee shirt! :)

And, if you’re a collector - Flintstones Funko characters from Party City are a fun way to celebrate National Cereal Day without eating anything!