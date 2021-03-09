National Pack Your Lunch Day encourages everyone to take their lunch to work or school -- which right now may be at home. Lifestyle expert Jennifer Munoz joins FOX6 WakeUp with some ways to revitalize lunchtime.

National Pack Your Lunch Day on March 10 encourages everyone across the country to take their lunch to work, school or wherever they're spending the day, which for many of us - is still home, but no matter where you’re enjoying your mid-day meal, Jen Munoz is here with some ways to revitalize lunchtime with cool ways to package your lunch, along with some fresh and healthful options to pack!

Pack it!

Ziploc brand Paper Bags are a practical, fun and easy way to show how much you care Non-wax paper lunch bags, food safe, resealable and recyclable with a variety of stickers included to send your special message

Rubbermaid LunchBlox Meal Prep - just the right size containers to pack a variety of snacks, fruits and veggies and more!

Bento Box Lunch Storage is an ideal option for small spaces, so you don’t have multiple plastic containers or Bentgo Stackable Lunch Box - Enjoy a healthy, hassle-free lunch on the go with this eco-friendly Bentgo stackable lunch box.

Goodful Lunch to Go Salad Container - This Goodful Lunch to Go salad container system will keep your favorite ingredients fresh for healthy and delicious salads. The container is made to travel and make your life easier while having delicious salads. The container is 100% leak-proof and extremely durable for many delicious salads and more.

W&P Porter Lunch Bowl Container - From soups to snacks, leak-proof your leftovers with the reusable Porter Seal-Tight Bowl; Designed to encourage healthier everyday habits, this eco-friendly bowl is the perfect alternative to plastic takeout

Twist & Eat Burrito Holder - Carry, keep warm, and enjoy burritos with a gadget that lifts your favorite food to new heights.

Sack it!

For a bright kid, this Adidas lunchbox is perfect. Comes in a variety of colors and you can work with your kids to get them started packing their own lunch! SUCK UK - Retro Fridge Metal Lunch Box - A metal lunchbox in the form of a vintage refrigerator, complete with a set of vinyl letters and symbols in classic fridge magnet style. High-capacity for hungry kids and adults alike!

The Snacker - Modern Picnic makes the perfect insulated pouch for carrying your snacks. Wear alone or throw in your work bag for on-the-go snacking. For the days you don't have time to pack a full lunch, bring your favorite snacks and keep them cool and protected with The Snacker. Made of a premium vegan leather exterior with an insulated interior in a conveniently chic size.

The Mini Luncher - The mini, chic functional alternative to the traditional lunchbox with an insulated interior and vegan leather exterior. Perfect for the little things.

Snack it!

Nurture Life Portables, launched this past month, delicious meals for your on-the-go and busy life! Nurture Life Portables are best served cold and the most ideal grab-and-go option for a busy parent to get out the door. With this launch, Nurture Life introduced 3 new menu options - including 2 Bento Box options: the Protein Bento Box and the Cheese & Veggie Bento Box! New meals include Protein Bento Box, Cheese & Veggie Bento Box, Chicken Salad with Apple Slices & Mini

Flatbread. Pricing: Order minimum starts at just $39.

Midday Squares offers the world’s first functional chocolate bar. Imagine a chocolate bar making love to a protein bar but getting rid of all the bad characteristics of the protein bar. Yep, you read that right. Each square is packed with clean plant protein, real chocolate and superfoods. Ships nationwide, flavors like Fudge Yah, Almond Crunch and Busta Peanut



Track It!

Gululu is the interactive water bottle that helps keep your child hydrated, enhancing mood, sleep, cognition and concentration. Perfect for ages 3+, Gululu opens the door to a healthy, playful lifestyle.

HidrateSpark STEEL, the world's smartest water bottle ever created. Stainless steel vacuum insulated keeps drinks cold up to 24 hours. LED smart sensor "puck" glows to remind you when it’s time to drink and tracks your water intake by syncing via bluetooth to the Hidrate app. Choose from 2 size and lid options and make it your own with custom glow colors in the app.

Ditch The Disposables – This Reduce water bottle set includes 5 refillable water bottles that are ideal as a replacement for disposable bottled water or juice boxes. Save money and keep little ones hydrated -- ideal water bottles for kids for school! Fill, Chill And Go – Fill each 14 oz mini kids water bottle with water, juice or milk. Screw on the leak-free cap and store in the refrigerator.

