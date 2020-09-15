Some Golden Eagles head home; 3% of 373 sophomores have COVID

Marquette University officials joined UW-Madison leaders in placing an entire dorm on lockdown amid increasing coronavirus concerns. Marquette officials said 3% of the 373 sophomores who live at Schroeder Hall tested positive for the virus.

This, as the entire university's seven-day average positivity rate soared to 17% over the weekend.

FOX6's cameras Tuesday, Sept. 15 captured Marquette students temporarily moving out of the dorms just three weeks into the fall semester.

"I think we were all like, ready for the idea we might get sent home, or have something like this happen, but we were never updated on like, 'Oh hey, there's a few cases in Schroeder,'" said Lilly Kate Rogers. "It was just like, 'Hey two hours and you're locked in for good.'"

According to the school's COVID dashboard, 57 people have tested positive for the virus since Aug. 21st -- approximately 11 of those cases stemming from Schroeder Hall.

Advertisement

On Monday night, residents were told they would have to quarantine for 14 days in their rooms -- instructed to attend classes online only and prohibited from mingling with each other.

Many instead opted to isolate back home with family.

"I don't think it would be good for my mental health to be stuck in a matchbox size room for two weeks with zero social interaction," said Issy Osbourne.

Leonardo Almanzan



Some choosing to stick it out received some encouragement from afar. Leonardo Almanzan said he's taking his lackluster 20th birthday in stride.

"I just got a package from my mom for my birthday," said Almanzan, adding he's not concerned he might go stir crazy after a couple days of quarantine.

The lockdown was implemented under guidance from the Milwaukee Health Department, with officials reminding young people that their actions affect the entire community.

"The young adult age group has been shown to be high transmitters," said Dr. Ben Weston. "Those plans fall apart when students' nightlife is different."

"We've all been pretty good about social distancing and not going out or mingling with large groups of people, but there's, I mean, it's scary to know that there's a possible fact of you passing something on," said Osbourne.

A testing site is being set up for Schroeder residents who have not yet been tested this week. Those who do test positive will be directed to isolate in a designated space.

Those traveling home for the 14-day quarantine period must provide proof of a negative test before returning.