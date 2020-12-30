Expand / Collapse search

Soccer player adopts stray dog who took to field during match in Bolivia

By Austin Williams
Published 
News
FOX TV Digital Team

Tigre player Raúl Castro told a local news outlet that he adopted a stray dog who ran onto the field of a Christmas Eve soccer match after he found out that the dog was later struck by a car.

LA PAZ, Bolivia - A dog named Cachito won the hearts of soccer fans and the internet alike when a video showed the pooch invading a Bolivian soccer match, running onto the field and stealing a shoe, disrupting the game.

The furry thief could be seen prancing around while onlookers laughed as players attempted to subdue him. But Cachito naturally thought they were attempting to give him pets, as seen in the video. 

Página Siete, a daily newspaper in the Bolivian capital, reported that Cachito had stolen a boot from Nacional Potosí’s substitute goalkeeper, who failed to recover it before Cachito ran onto the pitch.

The dog was eventually escorted off the field by Tigre player Raúl Castro, who reportedly handed him to local authorities. 

Unfortunately for Cachito, he was struck by a vehicle two days later and was sent to be cared for at a local shelter, according to Página Siete.

Castro reportedly heard the news, called the shelter and offered to adopt the dog. 

He told the local outlet that he found out the dog was in the local shelter from his colleagues and said he would not rename Cachito.

