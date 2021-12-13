So Sweet Party Shop in Elm Grove
With Christmas less than two weeks away it’s time to start thinking about wrapping those gifts. Brian is in Elm Grove at So Sweet Party Shop with personalized paper that will add a special touch to your gift giving.
ELM GROVE, Wis. - Featuring holiday gift wrap sheets personalized with names. Perfect for kids, family and friends to add a special touch to your gift. Great for moms and dads and grandparents to gift to kids. The packaging is unique and becomes part of the gift. The premium paper is thicker than traditional wrapping paper, so it will not tear on the corners.
If you have pet and want to make their gift extra special this year, how about using wrap sheets that are personalized for your pets? Brian is at So Sweet Party Shopa with ways to make your four legged friends holiday extra special.