Snow winding down, many roads remain snow covered and slippery

The snow is winding down Wednesday morning, Dec. 30 with rain showers mixing in for some areas. This, after a winter storm made its way across the Upper Midwest Tuesday.

A winter storm warning and winter weather advisory remains in effect until 9 a.m. The FOX6 Weather Experts say 4 to 8 inches of snow arrived as expected.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office says they have responded to 27 property damage crashes and 32 disabled vehicles since 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 29

The FOX6 Weather Experts say temperatures will start in the mid-30s Wednesday morning and fall into the low 30s this afternoon. Things will be much cooler and calmer on Thursday, Dec. 31 with partly sunny conditions and highs in the mid-20s.

Rain and snow possible again for Friday then a calm weekend.

