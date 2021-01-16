Snow totals across SE Wisconsin

A weak low-pressure system swung in overnight bringing some snow to our area. While southern lakeside counties saw a dusting, a few inches fell north and west of Milwaukee.

For a complete list of snow totals, click here.

All measurements in inches:

Theresa, WI 3

Fredonia, WI 2.5

Campbellsport, WI 2.5

Allenton, WI 2.5

Lac La Belle, WI 2.5

Sullivan, WI 2.3

Merton, WI 2.2

Howards Grove, WI 2

Johnson Creek, WI 2

Sheboygan, WI 1.9

Brookfield, WI 1.7

West Bend, WI 1.7

Elkhorn, WI 1.6

Saukville, WI 1.6

Cedar Grove, WI 1.5

