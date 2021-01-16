Snow totals across SE Wisconsin
A weak low-pressure system swung in overnight bringing some snow to our area. While southern lakeside counties saw a dusting, a few inches fell north and west of Milwaukee.
For a complete list of snow totals, click here.
All measurements in inches:
Theresa, WI 3
Fredonia, WI 2.5
Campbellsport, WI 2.5
Allenton, WI 2.5
Lac La Belle, WI 2.5
Sullivan, WI 2.3
Merton, WI 2.2
Howards Grove, WI 2
Johnson Creek, WI 2
Sheboygan, WI 1.9
Brookfield, WI 1.7
West Bend, WI 1.7
Elkhorn, WI 1.6
Saukville, WI 1.6
Cedar Grove, WI 1.5