Snow totals across SE Wisconsin

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Winter Weather
A weak low-pressure system swung in overnight bringing some snow to our area. While southern lakeside counties saw a dusting, a few inches fell north and west of Milwaukee.

All measurements in inches:

Theresa, WI    3
Fredonia, WI    2.5
Campbellsport, WI    2.5
Allenton, WI    2.5
Lac La Belle, WI    2.5
Sullivan, WI    2.3
Merton, WI    2.2
Howards Grove, WI    2
Johnson Creek, WI    2
Sheboygan, WI    1.9
Brookfield, WI    1.7
West Bend, WI    1.7
Elkhorn, WI    1.6
Saukville, WI    1.6
Cedar Grove, WI    1.5
 