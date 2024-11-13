Snow removal training accident at Milwaukee airport; minor injuries

article

The Brief An accident occurred at Mitchell International Aiport early Wednesday during snow removal training. Two airport workers went to the hospital for minor injuries. The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident.



The accident occurred just after midnight during snow removal training.

Airport officials tell FOX6 News that snow removal equipment tipped over on its side – creating a small fuel spill. The spill was cleaned up by airport personnel.

Two airport workers went to the hospital as a precaution for minor injuries.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident.