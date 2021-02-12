Snow, cold temps make for slippery morning commute in SE Wisconsin

Light snow along with cold temps are creating poor driving conditions for motorists Friday morning, Feb. 12.

Snow will slowly let up throughout Friday morning with mostly cloudy skies for the remainder of the day. More snow potential arrives Friday night as another 2-4" of light fluffy snow is possible through Saturday evening.

Bitter cold moves in by Sunday morning with wind chills easily below -20°F and afternoon high temps struggling to reach the single digits.

Monday is looking just as cold but the good news is by Tuesday we have our first chance at over 20°F temps in over a week!

