Expand / Collapse search

Snow, cold temps make for slippery morning commute in SE Wisconsin

By
Published 
Weather
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Snow, cold temps make for slippery morning commute in SE Wisconsin

Light snow is creating poor driving conditions for motorists Friday morning, Feb. 12.&nbsp;

Light snow along with cold temps are creating poor driving conditions for motorists Friday morning, Feb. 12. 

Snow will slowly let up throughout Friday morning with mostly cloudy skies for the remainder of the day. More snow potential arrives Friday night as another 2-4" of light fluffy snow is possible through Saturday evening.

Bitter cold moves in by Sunday morning with wind chills easily below -20°F and afternoon high temps struggling to reach the single digits.

Monday is looking just as cold but the good news is by Tuesday we have our first chance at over 20°F temps in over a week!

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Candidates, groups spent record $54M on Wisconsin legislative races
slideshow

Candidates, groups spent record $54M on Wisconsin legislative races

Democrats and groups supporting them spent $29.7 million. GOP candidates and their supporters spent more than $24.2 million.

Human trafficking hunt: Sheriff seeks tanker with 80 reportedly inside
slideshow

Human trafficking hunt: Sheriff seeks tanker with 80 reportedly inside

Federal, state and local authorities in Texas are searching for a tanker truck days after a 911 caller in the San Antonio area reported dozens of people were trapped inside it.

Off-duty deputy helped Fox River Mall shooting victim
slideshow

Off-duty deputy helped Fox River Mall shooting victim

An off-duty Fond du Lac County deputy, out celebrating a family member's birthday, jumped into action during the Fox River Mall Shooting that unfolded on Jan. 31.