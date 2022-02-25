Snow blankets SE Wisconsin

Accumulating snow has diminished to light snow over south central Wisconsin Friday morning, Feb. 25. This, after a winter weather advisory was in effect from 3 p.m. Thursday to 6 a.m. Friday.

The Milwaukee Department of Public Works had salt truck crews work continuously through the overnight.

While salt trucks are equipped with underbelly blades, in anticipation of the higher snowfall front plow blades began being mounted at 9 p.m. Thursday with the shift change.

High pressure builds in from the west today causing our snow to wind down and clouds to clear. Temperatures remain cool today with highs in the upper 20s, but we warm into the mid to upper 30s with sunny conditions this weekend.

We stay calm through the middle of next week with seasonal temperatures.