Expand / Collapse search

Snow blankets SE Wisconsin

By
Published 
Updated 7:19AM
Weather
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Snow blankets SE Wisconsin

Accumulating snow has diminished to light snow over south central Wisconsin Friday morning, Feb. 25.

MILWAUKEE - Accumulating snow has diminished to light snow over south central Wisconsin Friday morning, Feb. 25. This, after a winter weather advisory was in effect from 3 p.m. Thursday to 6 a.m. Friday. 

The Milwaukee Department of Public Works had salt truck crews work continuously through the overnight. 

While salt trucks are equipped with underbelly blades, in anticipation of the higher snowfall front plow blades began being mounted at 9 p.m. Thursday with the shift change.

High pressure builds in from the west today causing our snow to wind down and clouds to clear. Temperatures remain cool today with highs in the upper 20s, but we warm into the mid to upper 30s with sunny conditions this weekend.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

We stay calm through the middle of next week with seasonal temperatures.

West Bend school bus assaults, attempted stabbing, mom 'fed up'
article

West Bend school bus assaults, attempted stabbing, mom 'fed up'

A West Bend mom says her son was assaulted on the bus three times this month alone, and she didn't find out about it until he told her. She says the student who did it was given bus suspension but was still able to ride the bus.

Hunger Task Force new headquarters move complete
article

Hunger Task Force new headquarters move complete

Hunger Task Force announced Feb. 24 that it has fully moved its food bank and operations to a new West Milwaukee headquarters.

Wauwatosa ballots found; aldermanic primary election results stand

Wauwatosa was supposed to count all of its absentee ballots on primary day, Feb. 15 – but a mistake meant a batch of ballots was overlooked.