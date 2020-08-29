Snack tips for parents as students head back to class: 'Get enough vitamins and minerals'

Spring showed many families just how hectic balancing your work and kids' school during a pandemic. Now, as many students prepare to return to class in just days, you can stress less with quick kid-friendly food ideas.

"Time became even more precious, especially with remote learning. You have to be prepared all the time and you have to think about structure to get you there," said Adam Bonnier, founder of the eco-friendly children's tableware brand Miniware. "The first one is all about pre-preparing small snacks, a variety of small snacks in single-portion containers."

Bonnier suggested keeping snacks fresh and readily available.

"You can hand out some fruits, some veggies. I have a category called crunchy tasty. It could be anything with a different texture," Bonnier said.

Emilie Williamson with Roundy's suggested switching things up with a twist.

"You have your traditional peanut butter sandwich. Put some bananas on it and get the kids involved," Williamson said. "Smoothies are a great way, I've got a peach smoothie here and I snuck in some cauliflower."

Of course, it is important to incorporate fruits and vegetables -- not just for brain function, but your overall health.

"Right now, we are talking about immune function. So you want to make sure to get enough vitamins and minerals," Williamson said.

It is also suggested that parents pick foods of substance such as a boiled egg, which can be used as a simple snack or added to a larger meal like a salad, throughout the day.