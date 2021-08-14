Smoked tri-tip street tacos: recipe

Bring out those summertime flavors with a smoker and tacos. Angela Horkan with the Wisconsin Beef Council joins FOX6 WakeUp with smoked tri-tip street tacos.

INGREDIENTS:

1 beef Tri-Tip Roast (1 to 1-1/2 pounds)

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 large sweet onion, sliced

2 large poblano chile peppers, trimmed, seeded, sliced thin

4 teaspoons minced garlic

1/2 to 1 teaspoon ancho chile powder

2 tablespoons fresh lime juice (about one lime)

12 small corn tortillas, warmed (6-inch diameter)

Toppings:

Salsa, chopped onion, chopped fresh cilantro, pico de gallo, crumbled queso fresco, sliced avocado, lime wedges (optional)

COOKING:

Add wood chunks, chips or pellets to smoker according to manufacturer's instructions. Preheat smoker to 225°F.

Cook's Tip: Use hickory chips for a light smoke flavor.

Add beef Tri-Tip Roast to smoker according to manufacturer's instructions. Set timer for 45 minutes depending on desired smoke flavor.

Meanwhile heat oil in large skillet over medium heat until hot. Add poblano peppers, onion and garlic; cook 8 minutes until softened, stirring occasionally. Add ancho powder and stir until combined. Cook 5 to 6 minutes until heated through. Season with salt and pepper, as desired, Remove from heat and stir in lime juice until combined.

When roast is done smoking, carefully remove it from smoker. Place roast on grid over medium heat on preheated gas grill or in 350°F oven until roast reaches 145°F doneness (medium rare), approximately 8 to 10 minutes. Remove roast and transfer to carving board; tent loosely with aluminum foil. Let stand 10 minutes.

Carve roast into thin slices. Place poblano mixture to tortillas; top with beef. Garnish tacos with toppings, as desired.