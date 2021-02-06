Smoke billows from business fire near I-94 in Waukesha County

Smoke could be seen for miles around as a large fire blazed at a Waukesha County business company on Saturday afternoon, Feb. 6.

From Delafield to Milwaukee, the smoke was spotted as it poured from Innovative Signs near I-94 in the Town of Brookfield.

Witnesses at the scene told FOX6 News that glass windows shattered and walls of the building caved in.

A manager of Innovative Signs said no one was working in the building Saturday and, thankfully, they are not aware of any injuries to employees. The Town of Brookfiled Fire Department, the primary responding agency, also confirmed no reported injuries as of 5 p.m.

The fire was upgraded to a second alarm level around 2:30 p.m. The Marcus Majestic Cinema parking lot filled as people tried to get a better look at the real-life drama across the interstate.

Many kept firefighters close to their hearts as they watched emergency crews put out the blaze in the bitter cold.

Advertisement

"It's never-ending, it just keeps reigniting," said Michelle Bentfield, whose son works nearby. "I feel so sorry, it's so cold. How do you stay warm? These guys, these firemen, should be applauded for everything."

The Innovative Signs manager said an adjacent company, Auer Steel, was also damaged.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.