Expand / Collapse search

Small Business Saturday Shop Hop in downtown Port Washington

By
Published  November 28, 2025 7:36am CST
Small Business
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Sipping local at the Cavelier Wine Bar

Sipping local at the Cavelier Wine Bar

Head to downtown Port Washington for the Small Business Saturday Shop Hop. Head to the Cavelier Wine Bar for the opening day of the National Lampoons Christmas Vacation Pop-up, which features zero-proof themed cocktails.

PORT WASHINGTON, Wis. - Shop for that perfect gift while also supporting small businesses.

Head to downtown Port Washington on Small Business Saturday (Nov. 29) for the Shop Hop.

There will also be swag bag giveaways at select retail locations, while supplies last, and exclusive "Day of Deals" and treats at participating businesses.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Head to the Port Washington website to learn more.

Purple Turtle Artisan Collective

Purple Turtle Artisan Collective

Amanda Scholz demonstrates needle-felting an ornament, highlighting the DIY/Make & Take kits available throughout the holiday season.

Holiday fashion at Lillian Casuals

Holiday fashion at Lillian Casuals

Paige Murray shows us timely, practical apparel to wear this holiday season.

.

Small BusinessFOX 6 WakeUp NewsPort Washington