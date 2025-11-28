Small Business Saturday Shop Hop in downtown Port Washington

Shop for that perfect gift while also supporting small businesses.

Head to downtown Port Washington on Small Business Saturday (Nov. 29) for the Shop Hop.

There will also be swag bag giveaways at select retail locations, while supplies last, and exclusive "Day of Deals" and treats at participating businesses.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Head to the Port Washington website to learn more.

.