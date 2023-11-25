Small Business Saturday in Cedarburg; shoppers embrace 'local'

The dust barely settled from Black Friday and the holiday shopping season has only just begun. Shoppers poured into downtown Cedarburg to take full advantage of Small Business Saturday on Nov. 25 – one month from Christmas.

"All these people are here shopping small instead of going to the big stores," said Maddie Kelly, a shopper. "I got a couple bottle brush trees and we got matching ornaments."

The Cedarburg Chamber of Commerce gave away $500 worth of chamber gift certificates throughout the day to unsuspecting shoppers.

Small Business Saturday in Cedarburg

"And they're just kinda a little thank you for being in our community and shopping locally supporting our downtown," said Maggie Dobson, Executive Director, Cedarburg Chamber of Commerce. "68 cents of every dollar is infused right back into your community. So this $500 we hope will be spent in local establishments."

From festive ornaments, to a new outfit or a unique gift – people came out to support local business owners.

Small Business Saturday in Cedarburg

"The country, I think, was founded on small businesses. That’s important to keep around because we need to have our individual dreams and that’s what small businesses are to me," said Christine Carpenter, manager of From The Heart.

Kelly said the best part is seeing everyone come together.

Small Business Saturday in Cedarburg

"I just like the sense of community it brings," Kelly said.

Twenty-eight people were awarded this year's "thank you" gift checks from the Cedarburg chamber.