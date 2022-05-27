Slower cooker baked beans: recipe
It's Memorial Day weekend and people across the country are getting ready for the unofficial kick off of summer.
The Cooking Mom joins FOX6 WakeUp with a recipe for baked beans in the slow cooker.
Ingredients:
1 pound ground beef, cooked and crumbled
Salt and pepper
1 pound bacon, cut into small pieces
1 medium yellow onion, finely diced
2 large (55 ounces) cans Pork and Beans
1 can (15 ounces) kidney beans, drained
1 can (15 ounces) butter beans, drained
1/2 cup ketchup
1/2 cup brown sugar
2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar
Directions:
Brown ground beef and season with a little salt and pepper. Drain any grease. Brown bacon and onions. Drain any grease. Put bacon, onions, ground beef and all remaining ingredients in a large slow cooker. Stir together well. Cover and cook on low for 4 hours.
