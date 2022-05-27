Expand / Collapse search

Slower cooker baked beans: recipe

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 9:22AM
Food
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Slower cooker baked beans: recipe

The Cooking Mom joins FOX6 WakeUp with a recipe for baked beans in the slow cooker.

It's Memorial Day weekend and people across the country are getting ready for the unofficial kick off of summer. 

The Cooking Mom joins FOX6 WakeUp with a recipe for baked beans in the slow cooker. 

Ingredients:
1 pound ground beef, cooked and crumbled
Salt and pepper
1 pound bacon, cut into small pieces
1 medium yellow onion, finely diced
2 large (55 ounces) cans Pork and Beans
1 can (15 ounces) kidney beans, drained
1 can (15 ounces) butter beans, drained
1/2 cup ketchup
1/2 cup brown sugar
2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar

Directions:
Brown ground beef and season with a little salt and pepper. Drain any grease. Brown bacon and onions. Drain any grease. Put bacon, onions, ground beef and all remaining ingredients in a large slow cooker. Stir together well. Cover and cook on low for 4 hours.