Slower cooker baked beans: recipe

It's Memorial Day weekend and people across the country are getting ready for the unofficial kick off of summer.

The Cooking Mom joins FOX6 WakeUp with a recipe for baked beans in the slow cooker.

Ingredients:

1 pound ground beef, cooked and crumbled

Salt and pepper

1 pound bacon, cut into small pieces

1 medium yellow onion, finely diced

2 large (55 ounces) cans Pork and Beans

1 can (15 ounces) kidney beans, drained

1 can (15 ounces) butter beans, drained

1/2 cup ketchup

1/2 cup brown sugar

2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar

Directions:

Brown ground beef and season with a little salt and pepper. Drain any grease. Brown bacon and onions. Drain any grease. Put bacon, onions, ground beef and all remaining ingredients in a large slow cooker. Stir together well. Cover and cook on low for 4 hours.