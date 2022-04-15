Slow cooker scalloped potatoes and ham: recipe

Looking for an Easter dinner dish? The Cooking Mom joins FOX6 Wakeup to share her recipe for slow cooker scalloped potatoes and ham.

Ingredients:

2 to 3 cups diced ham

8 to 10 medium sized potatoes, peeled and thinly sliced

Salt and pepper

1 large onion, sliced thin

3 cups shredded cheddar cheese

1 can (10.75 ounces) cream of mushroom soup

1 can (10.75 ounces) cream of celery soup

1 cup milk

1/4 teaspoon paprika

Directions:

Layer half of the potatoes and onions into a slow cooker that has been sprayed with cooking spray or use a slow cooker liner. Season potatoes with a little salt and pepper. Top with half of the cheese and ham. Repeat with a second layer of potatoes and ham. In a large bowl whisk together soup and milk. Spoon the soup mixture over the top of the potatoes. Sprinkle remaining cheese on top and then paprika. Cover and cook on high for 3 to 4 hours until potatoes are tender or on low for 6 to 8 hours.