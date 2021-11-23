Slow cooker beef short ribs: recipe

With Thanksgiving this Thursday – it's going to be a busy week in the kitchen for many families. So how about something easy for dinner.

Angela Horkan from the Wisconsin Beef Council joins FOX6 WakeUp with a slow cooker recipe.

Slow Cooker Beef Short Ribs with Ginger Mango Barbecue Sauce

INGREDIENTS:

2 pounds beef Short Ribs Boneless, cut 2 x 2 x 4-inch pieces

1-1/2 cups diced fresh or jarred mango, drained

1 medium onion, chopped

1 tablespoon minced fresh ginger

1 cup hickory-flavored barbecue sauce

COOKING:

Place beef Short Ribs, mango, onion and ginger in 3-1/2 to 5-1/2-quart slow cooker. Add barbecue sauce. Cover and cook on HIGH 5 to 6 hours or LOW 7-1/2 to 8-1/2 hours or until beef is fork-tender. (No stirring is necessary during cooking.)

Remove short ribs, season with salt and pepper, as desired. Skim fat from cooking liquid; serve over short ribs.

ALTERNATE COOKING METHOD:

