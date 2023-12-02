Train, truck collide in Slinger; tracks closed as crews investigate
article
SLINGER, Wis. - A train and box truck collided in Slinger Saturday afternoon, Dec. 2.
It happened at the railroad crossing on Kettle Moraine Drive between Chestnut Street and Hartford Road. According to the Slinger Fire Department, the tracks are impassible as crews investigate and work to clear the scene.
FOX6 News at the scene found a box truck with its back seemingly sheared off.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.