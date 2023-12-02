Expand / Collapse search

Train, truck collide in Slinger; tracks closed as crews investigate

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Slinger
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Scene of train vs. truck crash in Slinger

SLINGER, Wis. - A train and box truck collided in Slinger Saturday afternoon, Dec. 2.

It happened at the railroad crossing on Kettle Moraine Drive between Chestnut Street and Hartford Road. According to the Slinger Fire Department, the tracks are impassible as crews investigate and work to clear the scene.

FOX6 News at the scene found a box truck with its back seemingly sheared off.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.