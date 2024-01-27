Enjoying Slinger's Little Switzerland despite warm, wet weather

Checking out Little Switzerland in Slinger
The recent rainy weather is not putting a damper on the fun at Little Switzerland in Slinger. Owner Rick Schmitz joined FOX6 WakeUp to share more.
SLINGER, Wis. - It's winter, the time when you break out the skis and snowboards and hit the slopes.
FOX6 stopped by Little Switzerland in Slinger to learn more about everything the ski area has to offer, and learn more about how it's dealing with the recent warm-up.
Snow grooming at Slinger's Little Switzerland
Lead Groomer Hunter Goodreau at Slinger's Little Switzerland talked with FOX6 about grooming the snow and trails, and keeping them in tip-top shape despite the recent warm and wet weather.
Having fun at Little Switzerland in Slinger
Brandon Wagner from Little Switzerland in Slinger joined FOX6 WakeUp to talk about all the fun you can have at the ski area, which may not necessarily include any skiing or snowboarding.
.