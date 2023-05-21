Slinger fire on Sherman Way closes I-41 at HWY 60

Firefighters were called to a large fire in Slinger Sunday evening, May 21.

Slinger fire officials said in a Facebook post that firefighters were called out around 7:30 p.m. to the fire on Sherman Way. The fire closed I 41 SB at HWY 60 for a time.

The fire was still burning as of 10 p.m. It appeared to be piles of mulch or woodchips that were on fire.

Neighbors living near the wood products company where the fire broke out around watched as firefighters from around the area poured in to help battle the blaze.

The good news was that the wind didn't appear to be too much of a factor on Sunday night. There is a conservancy surrounding the property serving as a barrier from the neighborhood.

One neighbor described mountains of mulch, "and then all of a sudden, flames started coming up."

Bryan Koutsky said he knew people fighting the fire. He told FOX6 they were challenged by no fire hydrants in the area, so they were possibly using a pond.

"We could see a reflection from windows at the back of the condos and flames were just pouring out," said Koutsky.

FOX6 didn't hear of any evacuations of neighbors.

It's unclear whether there were any injuries. The cause is under investigation.