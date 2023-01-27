Slinger crash, 1 person extricated

article

One person had to be extricated from a vehicle after a Slinger crash Friday afternoon, Jan. 27.

The two-vehicle crash happened near State Highway 164 and Sherman Road around 1:50 p.m.

According to the Slinger Fire Department, one of the injured occupants needed to be extricated. That person was stabilized and turned over to EMS personnel.

State Highway 164 between Foxboro Lane and County Trunk E was closed during the crash investigation due to icy road conditions.