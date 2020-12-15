Slice of Ice skating rink at Red Arrow Park to open Dec. 18

article

Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley on Tuesday, Dec. 15 announced that ice skating will return to Red Arrow Park, with a few changes, starting Friday, Dec 18 at 10 a.m.

"Milwaukee County residents love to get outside in the winter weather, and I’m thrilled we were able to adapt to the circumstances of the pandemic and find a safe way to continue the yearly tradition of opening the Slice of Ice at Red Arrow Park despite the challenges we’ve faced this year," Crowley said.

This year, skaters must book a 60-minute skate time in advance, and a maximum of 25 skaters will be allowed on the ice at one time. To help keep visitors safe, the skate changing area this year will be under a tent canopy, rather than indoors. Reservations can be made at www.SliceofIce.com

Skate rentals are available for $7 per pair for ages 17 and under, or $9 per pair for adults. Slice of Ice is free to use for skaters with their own ice skates, but timeslot reservations are still required.

Thanks to the title sponsor, WaterStone Bank, the Polar Pal toddler-sized skating supports will be available again this year for a $1 rental fee and $5 refundable deposit or photo ID. ADA Ice sleds for people with limited mobility will be available for free use when requested 24 hours in advance.

Slice of Ice timeslots will be available between 10 a.m. and 10 p.m., Sundays through Thursdays and between 10 a.m. and 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

The complete season schedule and COVID-19 guidelines are available at www.SliceofIce.com or by calling 414-289-8791.

