Slender Man stabbing: Bodycam video shows arrest of Morgan Geyser

The Brief Morgan Geyser, the woman involved in the Slender Man stabbing case in Waukesha back in 2014, will be in court for an extradition hearing on Tuesday. Morgan Geyser was arrested in Posen, Ill. after leaving her Madison group home with 43-year-old Chad Mecca. Geyser was detained late Sunday in Posen, Illinois, after police found her and a man sleeping behind a truck stop.



The Posen Police Department has released body camera footage showing the arrest of Morgan Geyser in Illinois.

Geyser, the woman involved in the Slender Man stabbing case in Waukesha back in 2014, escaped a Madison group home after cutting off her monitoring bracelet on Saturday. She was later found at a truck stop in Posen, Illinois.

Geyser will be in front of a judge on Tuesday for an extradition hearing.

Body camera footage

Left group home

The backstory:

Officials said Geyser cut off her Department of Corrections monitoring bracelet and left a Madison group home Saturday night, Nov. 22. Geyser was taken back into custody late Sunday. Posen is about 25 miles south of Chicago.

Detained in Posen, IL

What we know:

On Sunday evening, Posen officers were dispatched to the Thornton’s Truck Stop on Western Avenue for a report of a male and female loitering behind the building.

A post on the Posen Police Department Facebook page says, "When officers arrived, they located both subjects sleeping on the sidewalk. The female repeatedly refused to provide her real name and initially gave a false one. After continued attempts to identify her, she finally stated that she didn’t want to tell officers who she was because she had "done something really bad," and suggested that officers could "just Google" her name."

Once Geyser provided her identity to officers, they "confirmed she was Morgan Geyser, who was wanted out of Wisconsin for escape after walking away from a group home where she had been placed."

Chad Mecca (Credit: Posen Police Department)

Officials said the male subject with Geyser was also taken into custody. He has since been identified as 43-year-old Chad Mecca.

Mecca was charged with criminal trespassing and providing false information to police. He was later released from custody.

How they got to Posen, IL

Dig deeper:

Posen police said Geyser and Mecca took a Greyhound bus from Wisconsin to Chicago and then walked to Posen.

