Skylight Music Theater is pulling back the curtain on new musical

Skylight Music Theater in Milwaukee's Third Ward is pulling back the curtain on a new musical featuring an award-winning composer -- and you can see it all from the comfort of your home. Composer Paul Williams joins FOX6 WakeUp with the details.

Fortunate Sons has a book by Eric R. Cohen and Marc Madnick and is set in 1969, centering on the turbulent times during the Vietnam War and the first draft lottery held since 1942.

The reading will be live streamed on Friday, Feb. 19 at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021 at 7:30 p.m. A maximum of 350 patrons per reading will be admitted. Attendance was first opened to Skylight subscribers, donors and patrons. Limited remaining tickets are now available on a first come, first serve basis. Tickets are free, but contributions are appreciated.

Box Office and Performance Information

The concert reading will be staged in the Cabot Theatre without an audience to observe strict safety protocols.

The reading is live streamed and not recorded. More information available by calling the Box Office at (414) 291-7800, Mon. – Fri. noon - 5 p.m., or anytime via email at tickets@skylightmusictheatre.org or online at www.skylightmusictheatre.org.

Health & Safety Protocols

Following CDC guidelines and in consultation with area doctors, Skylight Music Theatre has implemented strict health and safety protocols. Read more at www.skylightmusictheatre.org/about/health-and-safety-protocols.