Skating with Santa in Hartland to benefit Make-A-Wish Wisconsin

Wishmakers of Wisconsin is hosting the 3rd annual 'Skating with Santa' at the Mullet Ice Center in Hartland on Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023.

Kids can enjoy a morning with live reindeer, Santa, a hot chocolate bar, cookie decorating, and of course ice skating. Digital, professional photos with Santa will be provided for all families.

The event runs from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

