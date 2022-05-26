Six Flags introduces DC Universe; comic book-inspired world
GURNEE, IL - Six Flags Great America— the Thrill Capital of the Midwest—will kick off the 2022 season with the largest array of improvements in over 15 years. Six Flags Great America is introducing DC Universe, an exciting, newly themed section of the park where guests can immerse themselves inside a DC comic book-inspired world. Brhett Vickery spent the morning getting a preview.
Six Flags Great America’s 2022 enhancements include:
- DC UNIVERSE™ –New for 2022 and opening later this spring, Six Flags Great America is introducing DC Universe, an exciting, newly themed section of the park where guests can immerse themselves inside a DC comic book-inspired world. This area will feature three reimagined attractions – THE FLASH: Vertical Velocity, a high-speed launch coaster; AQUAMAN Splashdown, a winding flume ride with a watery plunge; and DC Super-Villains Swing, an exhilarating spinning attraction twirling guests in a 360-degree orbit. This one-of-a-kind themed section will also include park favorites BATMAN: The Ride and THE JOKER Free-Fly Coaster;
- The Return of Roaring Rapids – Thrill seekers looking to make a splash will relish in the return of this whitewater rafting adventure. After a two-year hiatus and extensive refurbishment, the 3-acre raging rapids ride is back to drench and delight guests;
- Single Rider Lines – Single rider lines enable rides to operate with the maximum number of guests by filling every available seat and shortening wait times. This feature will be added to JUSTICE LEAGUE™: Battle for Metropolis, Maxx Force, THE DARK KNIGHT™ Coaster and THE JOKER™ Free Fly Coaster;
- Q SMART Technology – To improve the guest experience through enhanced ride line speed and efficiency, Six Flags will transition its’ THE FLASH™ Pass Q-bot to mobile Q SMART technology. From the convenience of a mobile phone and the ease of an app, with the touch of a button guests will be able to maximize their time in the park, spending less time waiting in line and more time enjoying rides, dining, shopping, and entertainment;
- "Wow" Moments – In 2022, more emphasis will be placed on creating "Wow" moments through fun and memorable guest interactions, beautiful landscaping views, additional seating for relaxation, including over 65 new benches and more than 50 new picnic tables dispersed throughout the park, new photo opportunities and additional shade structures;
- Restaurant Makeovers – Within DC UNIVERSE, the rethemed Steelworks Pub will reopen with a refreshed look featuring an outdoor beer garden and patio to enhance the dining experience; and
- New Dining Options – The park will expand its culinary options with three delectable mac and cheese options at Waterin’ Hole, freshly-brewed coffee creations at Bourbon Street Cafe, proudly serving Starbucks®; and Dole Whip at the all-new Captain Cold Ice Cream.
For more information, visit www.sixflags.com/greatamerica.