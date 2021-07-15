Six Flags hiring 'scare actors' for Fright Fest

Six Flags Great America is excited for the return of Fright Fest this fall.

From traditional "Scare Actors" to talented singers and dancers, there is something for everyone this fall.

Fright Fest actors. Photo: Six Flags Great America

Get paid to be a zombie! Those interested in becoming a Scare Actor can apply online at any time or attend an in-person hiring event. In-person hiring events will take place at Six Flags Great America on:

Thursday, July 22: 2 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Friday, August 6: 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday, August 21: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Those looking to perform as a Fright Fest singer or dancer are invited to audition on Wednesday, July 21 at 11 a.m. Apply online 24/7 by visiting sixflagsjobs.com.

Six Flags Great America's Fright Fest is scheduled to begin September 18 and run select dates through October 31.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android