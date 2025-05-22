Six Flags Great America’s all-new attraction for 2025; 'Wrath of Rakshasa'
GURNEE, Illinois - Six Flags Great America’s all-new attraction for 2025, Wrath of Rakshasa, is the steepest and most inverted dive coaster in the world! FOX6's Carl Deffenbaugh joins FOX6 WakeUp with a preview of all the fun!
Wrath of Rakshasa Highlights:
- Three sleek trains with three rows of passengers seated seven across;
- 3,239 feet of soaring track;
- Thrilling anticipation while the ride vehicle pauses in a face-first cliffhanger hold before plummeting 171 feet;
- A beyond-vertical 96-degree drop;
- Five gravity-defying inversions;
- Speeds of nearly 67 miles per hour; and,
- Wrath of Rakshasa is a custom-designed dive roller coaster created by Bolliger & Mabillard.