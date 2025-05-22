Expand / Collapse search

Six Flags Great America’s all-new attraction for 2025; 'Wrath of Rakshasa'

Published  May 22, 2025 7:39am CDT
FOX6's Carl Deffenbaugh joins FOX6 WakeUp with a preview of all the fun!

GURNEE, Illinois - Six Flags Great America’s all-new attraction for 2025, Wrath of Rakshasa, is the steepest and most inverted dive coaster in the world! FOX6's Carl Deffenbaugh joins FOX6 WakeUp with a preview of all the fun! 

FOX6's Carl Deffenbaugh takes a ride on Wrath of Rakshasa, is the steepest and most inverted dive coaster in the world!

FOX6's Carl Deffenbaugh has details on Six Flag's newest attraction.

Wrath of Rakshasa Highlights:

  • Three sleek trains with three rows of passengers seated seven across;
  • 3,239 feet of soaring track;
  • Thrilling anticipation while the ride vehicle pauses in a face-first cliffhanger hold before plummeting 171 feet;
  • A beyond-vertical 96-degree drop;
  • Five gravity-defying inversions;
  • Speeds of nearly 67 miles per hour; and,
  • Wrath of Rakshasa is a custom-designed dive roller coaster created by Bolliger & Mabillard.
A look at the new food and merchandise at Six Flags Great America.

Thrilling anticipation while the ride vehicle pauses in a face-first cliffhanger hold before plummeting 171 feet.

