Sista Strut promotes breast cancer awareness in Milwaukee

With Breast Cancer Awareness Month underway, the 2021 Sista Strut in downtown Milwaukee celebrated breast cancer survivors, supporters and fighters on Saturday, Oct.2

The walk not only promotes breast cancer awareness but also the unique effects of breast cancer in women of color.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the breast cancer mortality rate is 41% higher among Black women. The Sista Strut reminded everyone that they are not alone in the fight.

"As women, were so busy making a lot of sacrifices for others, for our family, friends, the job," said Keeshia Jones, Sisters Network Southeast Wisconsin president. "It's important that we take time for ourselves, and that we make those annual appointments for mammograms and our monthly checkups."

The music-filled, pink-colored event encouraged all women to rally beside one another – and remind each other to get checked out.

"We don’t really know how to prevent breast cancer, but if it's diagnosed early it can be effectively treated and women can go on to live long and healthy lives," said Dr. Sandra Underwood, University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee professor of nursing.

2021 Sista Strut

"We are here with the same mission, and that mission is eradicating breast cancer as a life-threatening disease," Underwood said.

FOX6's Gabrielle Mays took part in the celebrations as fighters, supporters and survivors came together with the same goal.

