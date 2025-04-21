'Sinners' drives a stake through the box office competition

Warner Bros. is holding onto the box office crown.

The new horror movie "Sinners" drove a stake through the competition.

It earned more than $45 million on its opening weekend in North America.

The movie is set in the 1930's Jim Crow era south, and stars Michael B. Jordan playing a dual role.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

He plays a pair of twins trying to leave their troubled lives behind when they encounter even more trouble.

The family-friendly "A Minecraft Movie" finally dipped down to second place. It grossed another $41 million.

The animated Christian movie "The King of Kings" rounds out the top three with $17 million.