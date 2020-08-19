Since fairs were canceled this year, why not bring the fair fun to your own backyard?

Fairs and carnivals usually staple summer events -- but many have been canceled due to the pandemic. Lifestyle expert Jennifer Munoz joins FOX6 WakeUp with some tips for having your own fair fun at home.

Set the Stage (decorations)

Welcome to the fair! This fun centerpiece set is perfect for a county fair-themed party or for table decorations for an actual fair.

Kids take a break from the sun in this pop-up fair tent.

Set up a Carnival Spectacular Food Stand! This one resembles a real food stand you might see at a fair or carnival. Kids of all ages will love posing for photos at the party. Or you can set up a quick and easy photo opp with a smaller version carnival photo backdrop.

Make your yard festive with carnival balloons and a helium tank.

For Your Amusement

Whether it`s held in a local park or your own backyard, enjoy a good old-fashioned fun with this Carnival Party Pack.

This coin toss game is the perfect addition to your carnival party. Drop the coins to rack up points. Play a game of balloon darts on an old cardboard box. Enjoy a potato sack race, three-legged game or the egg/spoon game with this combo pack.

Learn how to make balloon animals with this balloon art kit.

Set up a table for face painting and test your artistry skills with the Melissa and Doug Deluxe Face Painting Kit.

Always a fair favorite - create your own pig race carnival game with these battery-operated pigs or use them as prizes! Turn them on and they walk, then stop and oink.

Set up your own petting zoo with a Hen and baby chick, Baby goat, Sheep,Rabbit, Horse and Pig.

Try your luck on stilts.