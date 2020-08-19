Since fairs were canceled this year, why not bring the fair fun to your own backyard?
MILWAUKEE - Fairs and carnivals usually staple summer events -- but many have been canceled due to the pandemic. Lifestyle expert Jennifer Munoz joins FOX6 WakeUp with some tips for having your own fair fun at home.
Set the Stage (decorations)
- Make your yard festive with carnival balloons and a helium tank.
- Set up a Carnival Spectacular Food Stand! This one resembles a real food stand you might see at a fair or carnival. Kids of all ages will love posing for photos at the party. Or you can set up a quick and easy photo opp with a smaller version carnival photo backdrop.
- Kids take a break from the sun in this pop-up fair tent.
- Welcome to the fair! This fun centerpiece set is perfect for a county fair-themed party or for table decorations for an actual fair.
For Your Amusement
- Whether it`s held in a local park or your own backyard, enjoy a good old-fashioned fun with this Carnival Party Pack.
- This coin toss game is the perfect addition to your carnival party. Drop the coins to rack up points. Play a game of balloon darts on an old cardboard box. Enjoy a potato sack race, three-legged game or the egg/spoon game with this combo pack.
- Learn how to make balloon animals with this balloon art kit.
- Set up a table for face painting and test your artistry skills with the Melissa and Doug Deluxe Face Painting Kit.
- Always a fair favorite - create your own pig race carnival game with these battery-operated pigs or use them as prizes! Turn them on and they walk, then stop and oink.
- Set up your own petting zoo with a Hen and baby chick, Baby goat, Sheep,Rabbit, Horse and Pig.
- Try your luck on stilts.
- Slacklines are a fun way to start practicing your tightrope walking skills and build core strength and work on your balance too!
Calories Don`t Count at the Carnival
- You can`t go to the fair and not have a famous cream puff - pick up a pack of frozen mini cream puffs at Target. If sweets are your thing, your family can whip up a batch of empanada/churros with this empanada maker. Or enjoy some cotton candy with this fun nostalgia cotton candy maker. Funnel Cakes are also a classic dessert. Capture the essence of summer fun at the County Fair. Delicious and fun for the whole family!
- It wouldn`t be the fair or a carnival without fried foods! The kids can help you make fried twinkies, butter, pickles, well, just about anything, plus you`ll save on the calories, with this premium air fryer!
- Make yourself a soda with SodaStream Fizz One Touch and pour some in a Big Top Plastic Cup.
- Serve up a sweet vintage style with this Nostalgia Electrics hot air popcorn popper in these retro popcorn bags from Amazon.