Silver Spring and Sherman shooting; Milwaukee's 1st homicide of 2024

Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal shooting that was reported on Wednesday, Jan. 3 shortly after 12:15 a.m. It happened on Sherman Boulevard near Silver Spring Drive – near McGovern Park.

This is Milwaukee's first homicide of 2024.

The victim, a 25-year-old, sustained a fatal gunshot injury and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Silver Spring and Sherman shooting; Milwaukee

FOX6 crews spotted detectives and officers focusing on a car at the scene. It appears the vehicle crashed off the side of a ditch on Sherman near Silver Spring.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.