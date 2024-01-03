Silver Spring and Sherman shooting; Milwaukee's 1st homicide of 2024
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal shooting that was reported on Wednesday, Jan. 3 shortly after 12:15 a.m. It happened on Sherman Boulevard near Silver Spring Drive – near McGovern Park.
This is Milwaukee's first homicide of 2024.
The victim, a 25-year-old, sustained a fatal gunshot injury and was pronounced dead at the scene.

FOX6 crews spotted detectives and officers focusing on a car at the scene. It appears the vehicle crashed off the side of a ditch on Sherman near Silver Spring.
No arrests have been made.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.