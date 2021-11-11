Silver Leaf Signs and Graphics is veteran owned, fulfilling signage and graphic needs

Did you know that the rank of a Lieutenant Colonel in the National Guard is a Silver Oak Leaf? One local man earned that rank after serving 30 years and today he owns a business called Silver Leaf Signs & Graphics. Brian is in Wauwatosa with the details.

About Silver Oak Leaf (website)

Did you know that as a Lieutenant Colonel in Air National Guard, the rank is a silver oak leaf? In serving 30 years in both the Wisconsin and Illinois Air National Guard, Brian Green earned this silver oak leaf. From the values of holding this rank, he founded Silver Leaf Signs & Graphics in 2016.

Brian Green brings over 24 years of marketing, product development and relationship management experience working for Fortune 500 Financial Services companies, in addition to both an MBA in Marketing from University of Wisconsin-Whitewater and a Bachelors of Business in Marketing from Western Illinois University.

Silver Leaf is proudly veteran owned, fulfilling the signage and graphic needs for small businesses in the Greater Milwaukee area. We would love to work with you to bring your vision to life, and make you "Noticeably Different" from your competition.